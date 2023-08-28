Reliance AGM 2023: Chairman and MD of Reliance Industries Limited, Mukesh Ambani began the speech of 46th Annual General Meeting by congratulating ISRO for its historic success of Chandrayaan-3 mission. In his speech, Mukesh Ambani said, “This is a new India full of self confidence." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"This India is unstoppable, this India is tireless. It doesn't gasp for breath. This India does not give up. The historic success of Chandrayaan-3 demonstrated this yet again. On behalf of all of us, I send our heartiest congratulation to all the scientists and engineers at ISRO. India has consolidated its position as a global space power," said Mukesh Ambani.

He also talked about the important role of India played in the coming G20 summit in September. He also said that "India will rise as a leading nation in the increasing multi-polar word." He said that India's rising position stands out as a beacon of hope for the world. The same is reflected in "India's G20 theme one Earth, one family, and one future."

He said that India's G20 presidency has made the international divided community to take note of the inspiring words of Upanishads 'Vasudev Kutumbukam'.

Mukesh Ambani went ahead and said that the same shloka is a source of inspiration for Reliance to develop its 'We Care' philosophy.

Continuing his speech, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Chairman, Mukesh Ambani called his company 'New Reiance' which will be a new age-technology driven company with distinctive capabilities. He also said that Reliance Jio's AirFiber service will be launched on the ocassion of Ganesh Chaturthi on September 19. He also added that Jio Financial Services will enter insurance segment in the present financial year.