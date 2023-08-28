Reliance AGM date for the year 2023 has been fixed on 28th August 2023 i.e. today. As per the exchange filing by Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), Mukesh Ambani-led RIL is set to hold its 46th Annual General Meeting (AGM) at 2:00 PM onwards. In this Reliance AGM 2023, investors and market observers are expecting a slew of announcements, which includes Reliance Jio IPO, Reliance Retail IPO, roll out of Jio 5G, etc.

Update about Reliance Jio and Reliance Retail IPO

Expecting more updates in regard to value unlocking after successful listing of Jio Financial Services shares, Saurabh Jain, Vice President — Research at SMC Global Securities said, "In previous AGM, Mukesh Ambani had declared come with some news in regard to Reliance Jio IPO. After demerger of Jio Financial Services Ltd, market is expecting some more announcements in regard to value unlocking. Hence, there is strong buzz on Dalal Street in regard to Reliance Jio IPO. apart from this, market is also expecting some update on Reliance Retail IPO in upcoming Reliance AGM 2023 on Monday."

SMC Global Securities expert went on to add that some important announcements in regard to Jio Financial Services Ltd after its listing is also expected. So, one can expect a highly volatile stock market on Monday ahead of the beginning of 46th AGM of Reliance at 2:00 PM on Monday. He said that Mukesh Ambani had announced in previous Reliance AGM to launch 5G rollout by end of 2023. so, market is expecting that some announcement in this regard (especially price) when Reliance AGM 2023 begins at 2:00 PM today.

"RIL has announced to invest $10 billion in new energy in next three years and become a net carbon zero by 2035. So, market is expecting some announcement in regard to green energy business as well," said Saurabh Jain of SMC Securities.

On other expectations that one can expect from this Reliance AGM 2023, Omkar Kamtekar, Research Analyst at Bonanza Portfolio said, "An important story to watch out for during the AGM of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) would be the timeline for the listing of the Reliance Retail Venture Ltd (RRVL). Groundwork for the same has already begun, as RIL announced that Qatar Investment Authority bought 1 per cent stake for ₹8,278 crore ascribing a valuation of ₹8.25 lakh crore for RRVL."

Angel One expert went on to add that RRVL is expected more such deals in the coming quarters, which would be crucial because at the current valuation of $100 billion ( ₹8.25 lakh crore), RRVL's IPO size will be too big to be successful as there isn’t adequate liquidity to absorb such an issue.

"Therefore, how will RIL navigate the value unlocking process of RRVL will be key to look out," said Omkar Kamtekar of Angel One.

Reliance AGM 2023: Top things that market expects

Hence, market is expecting these 5 major announcements from Mukesh Ambani in upcoming Reliance AGM on Monday — Reliance Jio IPO, Reliance Retail IPO, information about Jio Financial Services, 5G launch and update on green energy business.

