Reliance AGM 2023 today: Top five announcements to watch out for2 min read 28 Aug 2023, 09:01 AM IST
Reliance AGM 2023 today; investors expect announcements on Reliance Jio IPO, Reliance Retail IPO, Jio 5G rollout, and more
Reliance AGM date for the year 2023 has been fixed on 28th August 2023 i.e. today. As per the exchange filing by Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), Mukesh Ambani-led RIL is set to hold its 46th Annual General Meeting (AGM) at 2:00 PM onwards. In this Reliance AGM 2023, investors and market observers are expecting a slew of announcements, which includes Reliance Jio IPO, Reliance Retail IPO, roll out of Jio 5G, etc.