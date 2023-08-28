Reliance AGM 2023 today: When, where to watch and what to expect from Reliance Industries' 46th Annual General Meeting2 min read 28 Aug 2023, 08:36 AM IST
Reliance AGM 2023: The 46th Annual General Meeting of Reliance Industries will be conducted through Video Conferencing and Other Audio-Visual Means.
Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), the billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led energy-to-telecom conglomerate, is set to hold its 46th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of shareholders today, on August 28, 2023. The RIL AGM 2023 and is being held after the Jio Financial Services was listed on stock exchanges earlier this month.