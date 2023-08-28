Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), the billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led energy-to-telecom conglomerate, is set to hold its 46th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of shareholders today, on August 28, 2023. The RIL AGM 2023 and is being held after the Jio Financial Services was listed on stock exchanges earlier this month.

Let us first take a look at Reliance AGM date and time.

The 46th Annual General Meeting of Reliance Industries will be conducted through Video Conferencing and Other Audio-Visual Means.

“This is to inform that the Forty-sixth Annual General Meeting (Post-lPO) of the Members of the Company will be held on Monday, August 28, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM), in accordance with the applicable circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and the Securities and Exchange Board of India," RIL had informed exchanges earlier this month.

Reliance AGM 2023 Date: Reliance Industries 46th AGM will be held on Monday, August 28, 2023.

Reliance AGM 2023 Time: Reliance Industries had earlier announced that its upcoming AGM will begin at 2 pm on August 28.

Where to watch Reliance AGM 2023: RIL’s 46th AGM will be held through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM). Investors can log in to the link provided by the company - https://jiomeet.jio.com/rilagm/

Expectations are ripe among Indian stock market experts and investors about a slew of announcements from the RIL AGM 2023 and from RIL Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani’s address to shareholders.

This is RIL’s first AGM after the demerger and listing of its finance arm Jio Financial Services Ltd (JFSL).

According to analysts, after the demerger of JFSL from RIL, the market is expecting some concrete announcement in regard to Reliance Retail IPO and Reliance Jio IPO. Moreover, the launch of 5G devices at reasonable price and some announcement regarding the succession from the company is also expected.

Apart from this, information in regard to the fundamentals of Jio Financial Services Ltd is also expected in upcoming Reliance AGM 2023.

“An important story to watch out for during the AGM of RIL would be the timeline for the listing of the Reliance Retail Venture Ltd (RRVL). Groundwork for the same has already begun, as RIL announced that Qatar Investment Authority bought 1% stake for ₹8,278 crore ascribing a valuation of ₹8.25 lakh crore for RRVL," said Omkar Kamtekar, Research Analyst at Bonanza Portfolio.

Additionally, it is expected more such deals could be made in the coming quarters which would be crucial because at the current valuation of $100 billion ( ₹8.25 lakh crore), RRVL’s IPO size will be too big to be successful as there isn’t adequate liquidity to absorb such an issue. Hence, how RIL navigates the value unlocking process of RRVL will be key to look out, he added.

