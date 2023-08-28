Reliance AGM 2023: Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani on Monday addressed the 46th Annual General Meeting (AGM) and affirmed that RIL has now become a ‘New Reliance’ which is a new-age technology company with distinctive capabilities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Today, we are a producer of technology, a large-scale deployer of technology as well as a democratizer of technology. These achievements are a testament to our faith in India to the unlimited India opportunity and to the boundless Indian talent," RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani said.

Catch Reliance AGM 2023 LIVE here Mukesh Ambani added that what is true about Reliance is also true about scores of other Indian enterprises, leading corporates, as well as startups. He said that these companies have also made India proud by enhancing its fame globally with their spectacular growth, commitment to quality, and passion for innovation.

“Now, it is time for all of us in the business community to work together as a grand coalition to transform India into a fully developed nation by 2047, a prosperous India in which no Indian and no region will be left behind," the RIL chairman added.

Mukesh Ambani also shared an update about the 5G services of the company and said our 5G services are on track to cover the entire country by December this year. Nearly 85% of the total 5G cells operational in India are in Jio’s network. Per-user data consumption has surged, with an average consuming over 25 GB every month. We will have nearly 1 million 5G cells operational in our network by December.

Nita Ambani to step down from RIL Board Moreover, the Board of Directors of RIL, at its meeting held today, on the recommendation of the Human Resources, Nomination and Remuneration Committee, considered and recommended to the shareholders for approval of appointment of Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani as Non-Executive Directors of the Company.

A release from the company also added that the Board of Directors have also accepted the resignation of Nita Ambani from the Board respecting her decision to devote her energies and time to guide and enable Reliance Foundation to make even greater impact for India.