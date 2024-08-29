Explore
LIVE UPDATES

Reliance AGM 2024 Live Updates: From Jio, retail IPOs to new energy projects, Mukesh Ambani’s speech at RIL AGM in focus

1 min read . Updated: 29 Aug 2024, 11:50 AM IST
Ankit Gohel

Reliance AGM 2024 Live Updates: Reliance AGM 2024 date is set on August 29, 2024, and will begin at 2:00 PM today. RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani will address 3.5 million shareholders and is expected to announce a timeline for listing Reliance Retail IPO and Reliance Jio IPO.

Reliance AGM 2024 Live Updates: Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani will address 3.5 million shareholders at its 47th annual general meeting today.Premium
Reliance AGM 2024 Live Updates: Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani will address 3.5 million shareholders at its 47th annual general meeting today.

Reliance AGM 2024 Live Updates: Oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd is set to conduct its 47th annual general meeting today. Reliance AGM 2024 date is set on August 29, 2024, and will begin at 2:00 PM today. Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani will address 3.5 million shareholders and is expected to announce a timeline for listing Reliance Retail IPO and Reliance Jio IPO. Any updates on the potential public listings of Reliance's digital and retail units and the progress of new energy projects will also be in focus during Mukesh Ambani's speech at Reliance AGM 2024. Stay tuned to our Reliance AGM 2024 live blog for the latest updates.

29 Aug 2024, 11:50:19 AM IST

Reliance AGM 2024 Live: Ambani has history of making big announcements at Reliance AGM: Avinash Gorakshkar

Reliance AGM 2024 Live: RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani has a history of making big announcements at Reliance AGM. So, the market expects some concrete blueprint from Reliance AGM on the timeline for listing Reliance Jio IPO and Reliance Retail IPO. So, the market is expecting much more than the mere announcement of the demerger of Reliance Jio and Reliance Retail business from RIL, said Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities.

29 Aug 2024, 11:30:47 AM IST

Reliance AGM 2024 Live: Mukesh Ambani’s speech at Reliance AGM awaited

Reliance AGM 2024 Live: Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani will address 3.5 million shareholders at the Reliance AGM today. Ambani is expected to announce a timeline for listing Reliance Retail IPO and Reliance Jio IPO. Market participants will also keep an eye on any cues from Amban’s speech at AGM on potential public listings of Reliance’s digital unit and updates on the progress of new energy projects.

29 Aug 2024, 11:21:05 AM IST

Reliance AGM 2024 Live: Reliance Industries AGM scheduled for today

Reliance AGM 2024 Live: Oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd is set to conduct its 47th annual general meeting today. Reliance AGM 2024 date is set on August 29, 2024, and will begin at 2:00 PM today.

