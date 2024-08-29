Mukesh Ambani revealed plans to embed AI across Reliance's processes and offerings, enhancing services with real-time insights and automation, and introduced the Jio Brain suite of AI tools.
Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani announced plans to integrate artificial intelligence in all processes and offerings during the company's annual general meeting on Thursday.
“…we are embedding AI into all our processes and offerings, creating end-to-end workflows with real-time, data-driven insights and automation. This is helping us deliver smarter, more responsive services, to both internal users and customers. To streamline AI adoption, Jio is developing a comprehensive suite of tools and platforms that span the entire AI lifecycle. We call this Jio Brain," he told shareholders.