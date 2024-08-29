Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / News/  JioCinema crosses 15 million subscribers with new premium plans, says Mukesh Ambani

Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

JioCinema crosses 15 million subscribers with new premium plans, says Mukesh Ambani

Lata Jha

In April, JioCinema launced a new premium tier that includes ad-free content in several languages, including original series, movies, children's shows and TV entertainment, for 29 a month.

Ambani said the joint venture with Disney marked the start of a new era in India's entertainment industry.

JioCinema, the video streaming platform owned by Reliance Industries, has crossed 15 million paying subscribers, the company said at its 47th annual general meeting in Mumbai on Thursday. The platform rolled out new subscription plans in April.

JioCinema Premium includes ad-free content in several languages, including original series, movies, children's shows and TV entertainment on any device, including connected TVs, for 29 a month. It takes aim at Netflix, Disney+Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video, apart from domestic rivals in the Indian over-the-top (OTT) services market.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

JioCinema also offers a family plan for 89 a month, which allows users to stream content on up to four devices simultaneously. Last year, JioCinema had rolled out a 999 annual plan for ad-free Hollywood content and ad-supported local-language programming and sports.

Also read: Reliance-Disney dalliance to stir up streaming scene

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani said, “JioCinema's new subscription pack is a game-changer. It offers OTT originals, reality shows, blockbuster movies, and top content from HBO, Paramount and NBC Universal. In just 100 days, it has crossed 15 million paying subscribers." He added that 62 crore Indians watched the second season of the Indian Premier League on the platform, 38% more than the previous season. Total viewership grew by 50%, making it the most watched livestream event in the world, he said.

Overall, Reliance’s media business brought in more than 10,000 crore ($1.2 billion) of revenue, clocking industry-leading growth of 49%. Viacom18, its entertainment arm, recorded 62% growth driven by sports, the company said.

Late bloomer

Media industry experts pointed out that JioCinema was a late starter on launching local-language originals in India. Rivals have already introduced premium content and most users have an average of two OTT apps on their phones, so JioCinema faces an uphill task, they said. However, with a 29 plan, few will argue on pricing and JioCinema could increase the overall number of paid OTT subscribers in India.

Also read | Mint Explainer: All you need to know about the $8.5-billion Disney-Reliance merger

On Reliance’s partnership with Walt Disney, Ambani said the joint venture marked the start of a new era in India's entertainment industry. “We are combining content creation with digital streaming. Our digital-first approach will deliver unparalleled content at affordable prices. We will cater to every consumer's tastes," he added.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) approved the merger on Wednesday, having previously expressed concern that the merged entity would control most of the rights for broadcasting cricket and TV in India, and hurt competition.

Also read: Media empire takes shape, with Reliance-Disney at the helm

According to the agreement, signed on 28 February, Viacom18’s media operations will merge with Star India Pvt Ltd (SIPL) through a court-approved scheme of arrangement. The joint venture is valued at 70,350 crore on a post-money basis, and Reliance Industries plans to invest 11,500 crore ($1.4 billion) in its growth. Subsequently, Reliance and its associates will own nearly 56% of the merged entity, Disney will hold 36.84%, and the remaining 7.5% will belong to Bodhi Tree, a joint venture between James Murdoch and former Star India CEO Uday Shankar.

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Lata Jha

Lata writes about the media and entertainment industry for Mint, focusing on everything from traditional film and TV to newer areas like video and audio streaming, including the business and regulatory aspects of both. She loves movies and spends a lot of her free time in theatres, which makes her job both fun and a bit of a challenge given that entertainment news often just talks about the glamorous side of things. Lata, on the other hand, tries to find and report on themes and trends in the entertainment world that most people don't notice, even though a lot of people in her country are really into movies. She’s a graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.