Reliance AGM report card: Company missed these key targets set over the last five years

Mumbai: Few companies hold their annual general meetings (AGM) with as much fanfare as Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), India’s most valuable company, whose chairperson Mukesh Ambani sets ambitious targets every year, keeping with the tradition started by his father and group founder Dhirubhai Ambani nearly half a century ago.
Over the past half-decade, which was marred by one global disruption after another, Reliance has missed more targets set at the AGM than it has achieved, as per Mint’s review of the prior AGM speeches ahead of the company’s 2026 general meeting on Friday.
The announcements made at Reliance’s AGM have a significant bearing on the company’s stock price, making a report card of how the company fared on its past targets crucial as investors gear up for another AGM on Friday. In four of the last five years, Reliance shares lost between 1% and 2.5% on the day of the AGM. The shares gained 1.64% on the day of the AGM in 2024.