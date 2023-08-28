Reliance AGM today: Reliance Jio will alunch its AirFiber service on the occassion of Ganesh Chaturthi on 19 September, announced Mukesh Ambani in his speech at the 46th Annual General Meeting on Monday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With this, the company plans to provide 1,50,000 connections per day. The company claims to expand Jio's network to over 200 million users. The company claims that it has around 10 million JioFiber customers and the network is spread across 1.5 million kms.

"Jio AirFiber uses a pan India 5G network to bypass the need of last mile fibre. With Jio AirFiber we can supercharge internet expansion to 150,000 connections per day," claimed Mukesh Ambani in his AGM speech.

Other than this, Chairman Mukesh Ambani said that RIL has cumulatively invested more than $150 billion in the last 10 years. He also announced that India will be full of “self-confidence" and become a “fully developed nation by 2047". New Reliance has been a forerunner of the emerging new India. We have set seemingly impossible goals and achieved them, says Ambani added.

RIL's consolidated revenues stood at ₹9,74,864 crore, while EBITDA for FY23 was ₹1,53,920 crore. The net profit was ₹73,670 crore, said Mukesh Ambani. With this, said that Reliance set new records in creating employment by generating 2.6 lakh jobs in FY23.

Reliance Industries Limited Chairman Mukesh Ambani started his speech by congratulating ISRO for the success of Chandrayaan-3 mission to moon.