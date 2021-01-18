Reliance aims to embed JioMart in WhatsApp

WhatsApp Business app has its own inventory management feature, allowing businesses to showcase and share products and services by creating a catalogue. The catalogue is then displayed on the business profile. WhatsApp recently added a shopping button that gives customers access to a business’s catalogue directly from their chat screen. Although WhatsApp has its own catalogue feature, many merchants use third-party apps such as Bikayi and Dukaan and then engage with customers through social media. Though popular, they don’t offer the same integration level that WhatsApp is trying to build with JioMart. “As a WhatsApp integrated e-commerce startup, we have seen merchants find value in managing, running and marketing businesses over the messaging platform," said Sonakshi Nathani, co-founder and CEO, Bikayi.