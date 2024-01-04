Reliance and Disney initiate antitrust examination for media merger in India: Report
Reliance has appointed Indian law firm Khaitan & Co and Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas, while Disney has roped in AZB & Partners.
Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries (RELI.NS) and Walt Disney (DIS.N) have appointed law firms and started antitrust due diligence of their planned Indian media and entertainment merger, four people familiar with the matter said.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message