Reliance Foundation, Municipal Corp of Greater Mumbai to offer 3 lakh free jabs

MUMBAI: In a major outreach scheme to protect Mumbai’s vulnerable communities, Reliance Foundation through Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital will collaborate with the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) to provide three lakh covid-19 vaccination doses across 50 locations in Mumbai.

This free vaccination drive aims to protect underprivileged people in neighbourhoods including Dharavi, Worli, Wadala, Colaba, Pratiksha Nagar, Kamatipura, Mankhurd, Chembur, Govandi and Bhandup.

Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital is deploying a state-of-the-art mobile vehicle unit to conduct the vaccination drive across the selected locations of Mumbai, while MCGM and Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) will provide infrastructure and logistics support for the drive.

"This vaccination program will be carried out over the next three months and is part of Reliance Foundation’s Mission Vaccine Suraksha initiative, which will also provide vaccination for underprivileged communities around the country over the next few months," Reliance Foundation said in a statement.

Nita M Ambani, founder and chairperson, Reliance Foundation said, “Reliance Foundation has stood by the nation at every step of this relentless fight against the covid-19 pandemic. Mass vaccination is now the single biggest weapon to protect people from the virus. We are committed to doing everything we can to ensure that every single Indian has access to vaccination as quickly and efficiently as possible."

Last week Jaslok Hospital & Research Center in partnership with Citi India announced a vaccination drive, Ummeed, for low-income individuals, eligible for their first or second dosage of Covishield. Together, Citi and Jaslok Hospital aim to inoculate 100,000 citizens for free under this collaboration, one of the largest of its kind, in Dharavi.

