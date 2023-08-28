Reliance announces plans to set up new school led by Isha Ambani. Know more

Reliance Group plans to set up a new school led by Isha Ambani. Ambani's three children were also appointed as board directors.

As Reliance Group held its Annual General Meeting on Monday, plans were announced to set up a new school led by Isha Ambani. The Nita Mukesh Ambani Junior School has been touted as a 'model school of the future with an Indian soul' and will be set up in the coming months. Meanwhile, Chairman Mukesh Ambani's three children were appointed as board directors at the oil-to-telecoms conglomerate.

“We are now eagerly looking forward to opening our new school, the Nita Mukesh Ambani Junior School. Led by my daughter Isha, this new school is envisioned as a model school of the future with an Indian soul," Nita Ambani said on Monday.

She also announced that the group's flagship Dhirubhai Ambani International School continues to rank amongst the top IB schools.

Nita Ambani resigned on Monday to make way for her children in the company. According to a stock exchange filing, the board of Reliance had met ahead of the company's annual general meeting to approve the appointment of twins Isha and Akash as well as Anant as the "non-executive directors of the company". The trio had previously been involved only at operating business-level.

Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani have been closely involved with and are leading and managing key businesses of RIL over the last few years including retail, digital services and energy and materials businesses. They also serve on the boards of the key subsidiaries of RIL.

"The Board of Directors also accepted the resignation of Nita Ambani from the Board respecting her decision to devote her energies and time to guide and enable Reliance Foundation to make an even greater impact for India," the statement said.