Reliance bets on Jio IPO, FMCG push and AI; markets signal caution

Mumbai: Reliance Industries’ 48th annual general meeting on Friday turned into a showcase of the group’s next big bets—from setting a clear timeline for Jio’s public listing to unveiling bold global ambitions in consumer and telecom businesses, and doubling down on artificial intelligence.

Yet, even as RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani and his three children —Akash, Isha and Anant—laid out an expansive vision across industries, investors reacted coolly. Reliance shares slipped on Friday, with experts pointing to challenges in taking telecom overseas as a likely reason.

Jio Platforms Ltd—a subsidiary of Reliance Industries that houses Reliance Jio Infocomm and other digital businesses of the group—will go public by the first half of 2026, months before the 10th anniversary of telecom market leader Jio Infocomm, 68-year-old Mukesh Ambani said at the AGM.

The Reliance Chairperson’s eldest son, Akash Ambani, who heads the group’s telecom and digital businesses, said with more than 500 million subscribers in India, the company will now look to expand overseas.

In Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL), the group aims to build the largest FMCG (fast-moving consumer goods) company in India, leveraging brands such as Campa Cola, Mukesh Ambani said, taking the fight directly to incumbent market leaders Hindustan Unilever and ITC Ltd.

His daughter and Akash’s twin, Isha Ambani Piramal, who heads the group’s retail business, said the company will invest ₹40,000 crore in the next three years to create Asia's largest integrated food parks.

The company aspires to surpass annual revenues of ₹1 trillion in the next five years, she said. This compares to an annual top line of ₹73,465 crore for ITC and ₹60,680 crore for Hindustan Unilever. Reliance also intends to go international with RCPL, with a target of entering 25 overseas markets over the coming 12 months, she said.

“This FMCG business will also be the blueprint for expansion into apparel, electronics, and other large and high-value consumer categories—built on deep consumer insight, design excellence, deep-tech manufacturing scale, and unmatched distribution," she said.

RCPL will now become a direct subsidiary of Reliance Industries. It was earlier a step-down subsidiary through Reliance Retail Ventures Limited.

Doubling down on its bet on AI, the company announced a new subsidiary—Reliance Intelligence—which will leverage the capabilities of Jio and the upcoming data centre investments being made by Reliance at Jamnagar.

AI will also power all businesses of Reliance Industries going forward, from conventional oil & gas to content streaming, plus newfangled gadgets like JioPC—which promises to convert television screens into computers using AI and high-speed internet—and AI-powered eyewear JioFrames.

The company announced partnerships for AI applications with two existing big-tech shareholders of Jio Platforms—Google and Meta.

Reliance Intelligence’s partnership with Google will be around building large-scale data centres, an area where India remains underserved. The partnership with Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta will see the two companies set up a joint venture to build an open-source AI platform-as-a-service with an investment of $100 million. Reliance will hold 70% share in this venture.

At the AGM, Mukesh Ambani said both RCPL and Reliance Intelligence have “the potential to grow larger than our existing business segments".

Further, he reiterated the company’s goal of doubling its operating profit between 2022 and 2027 from ₹1.25 trillion to ₹2.5 trillion, adding that it will surpass this target. Reliance Industries had earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) of ₹1.83 trillion in FY25.

However, shareholders were not enthused with the big promises painted by the promoter family of India’s most valuable company. The Reliance Industries stock closed 2.21% lower on the BSE at ₹1,357.05, dragging the benchmark Sensex down with it. The index ended the session 0.34% lower.

Sudip Bandyopadhyay, group chairman at financial services firm Inditrade Capital Limited, attributed the fall in Reliance’s shares on Friday to the company’s plan to expand Jio overseas, which could entail heavy investments and losses for the medium term. “Look at when Bharti Airtel expanded to Africa—they faced challenges for 7-10 years," he said.

Even as the company made big announcements in the AI, telecom and retail sectors, there was a lack of concrete developments on the group’s new energy business, which was promised to become the next big growth engine. Construction was progressing at break-neck speed at the Dhirubhai Ambani Giga Energy Complex at Jamnagar, which would have end-to-end integration in the clean energy ecosystem.

“We are building the world’s most integrated new energy ecosystem—from sand to electrons to green molecules—at a scale unmatched anywhere in the world," said Anant Ambani. It was his first address at an AGM after joining the company’s board two years ago.

However, timelines for specific projects at the site were running behind schedule. For instance, a planned battery cell plant at the location is now slated to start in 2026 instead of the already delayed schedule of 2025.

The commencement date for full-scale production of the company’s upcoming 10-gigawatt-a-year solar cell plant remains an unspecified number of quarters away, even as the plant has already assembled 200 megawatt of modules. Solar cells are assembled to make modules, with the former being more intricate and complex to manufacture.