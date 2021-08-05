Mumbai: Reliance BP Mobility Limited (RBML) and Swiggy have joined hands to deploy electric vehicles in the delivery fleet of the latter's food delivery platform.

On a trial basis, the partnership is aimed at promoting the adoption of battery-operated electric vehicles (EV), including the deployment of electric two-wheelers that will be supported by Jio-bp’s network of battery swap stations and Swiggy’s network of delivery partners.

RBML will set up Jio-bp battery swapping stations at various locations assisted by Swiggy and provide all required technical assistance and training to Swiggy delivery partners and other staff.

“RBML is setting up a robust and sustainable infrastructure comprising of EV charging hubs and battery swapping stations offering digitally enabled services to all stakeholders. Our collaboration with Swiggy has the potential to bring disruption and increase EV adoption among delivery and transportation companies in the country," said Harish C. Mehta, Chief Executive Officer - Reliance BP Mobility Limited.

The partnership, RBML said, will create a greener and cost-effective solution for delivery fleets through innovative business models.

"Swiggy’s fleet delivers millions of orders each month with our partners traveling an average of 80- 100kms daily. As we continue to work towards providing our consumers with greater convenience, we are also mindful of the environmental impact of our operations and are taking the necessary steps to make our journey more sustainable. Transitioning to EVs is an important step in this direction. It will have a positive impact not only on the environment but also empower our delivery partners to earn more," said Sriharsha Majety, chief executive officer - Swiggy.

RBML is setting up the largest network of battery swapping stations across the country. With high-performance batteries resulting in superior on-road range and with swapping taking just a couple of minutes, battery swapping has become an ideal solution for two and three-wheelers, especially those plying in the last-mile delivery segment.

Jio-bp targets to set up a distributed network of multiple thousand battery swap stations over the next five years at its retail outlets in addition to leading residential and commercial complexes, malls, hotels, business parks, IT hubs, parking lots to name a few potential urban locations pan-India. Battery swapping is set to lead the green wave in the last mile delivery and passenger segments.

As an integrated EV infrastructure player, Jio-bp is also actively partnering with leading OEMs, technology, and platform players for setting up its EV fixed charging stations with a format-specific approach for the car (B2B fleets and B2C consumers) and bus segments.

