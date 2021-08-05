Reliance BP Mobility partners with Swiggy to push EV adoption

"Swiggy’s fleet delivers millions of orders each month with our partners traveling an average of 80- 100kms daily. As we continue to work towards providing our consumers with greater convenience, we are also mindful of the environmental impact of our operations and are taking the necessary steps to make our journey more sustainable. Transitioning to EVs is an important step in this direction. It will have a positive impact not only on the environment but also empower our delivery partners to earn more," said Sriharsha Majety, chief executive officer - Swiggy.