Reflecting on its net carbon zero target, Reliance BP Mobility Ltd, a joint venture between Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) and UK’s energy major BP Plc, has initiated infrastructure development at all supply locations and started pilot testing of battery swap stations at over 24 select locations, the company said in its annual report.

"Initial response has been encouraging with strong growth in daily order deliveries. RBML is committed to create a world class fueling experience for its customers, with proven customer value proposition, synergies of extended group companies (RIL and bp), company-wide focus on customer centricity and best-in-class technology," RIL said.

RBML plans to provide consumers with advanced fuels that have lower emissions, charging infrastructure for electric vehicles and other low carbon solutions.

The company has kickstarted its franchise onboarding process to expand its fuel retail network expansion to up to 5,500 outlets in over five years, from the present 1400.

This week, RBML also started doorstep delivery service of diesel. "With its services spanning across India, it is uncovering the latent needs of the non-transport sector, and meeting these needs with great efficiency, leading the way to market leadership in the non-transport sector," it said.

Last July, state-run oil marketing companies, including Indian Oil Corp. Ltd, Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd and Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd, invited expressions of interest (EoIs) from startups wishing to deliver fuel on demand. So far, nearly a 1000 500 EoIs have been received.

Startups, including Repos Energy, Pepfuels, MyPetrolPump, FuelBuddy, and Humsafar, have already rolled out on-demand fuel delivery services. “India will be the largest consumer of energy in the next decade, and we have observed that the distribution channel of energy becomes a problem. Our startup helps in bridging that gap," said Chetan Walunj, co-founder, Repos Energy.

Rosneft-backed Nayara Energy is also planning to mobile enter on demand fuel delivery segment.

