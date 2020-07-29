Reliance BP Mobility  to invest up to 3,000 cr in fuel retail business

Reliance BP Mobility Ltd (RBML), a joint venture of Reliance Industries (RIL) and UK’s energy major BP Plc, will set up battery swapping stations at its fuel outlets and spend around ₹3000 crore to expand the fuel retail network, two officials aware of the plans said. RIL and BP, which set up RBML this month, will operate under the Jio-BP brand. BP will pay ₹7,000 crore to RIL for its 49% stake in the venture.