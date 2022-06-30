Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mukesh Ambani forays into food retail, gets UK's iconic cafe chain Pret A Manger to India

Reliance Brands announces strategic partnership with Pret A Manger.
07:18 PM IST

  • With this long-term master franchise partnership, Reliance Brands will open the food chain across the country starting with major cities and travel hubs, the company statement read

Reliance Brands has announced a strategic partnership with Pret A Manger, a global fresh food and organic coffee chain, to launch and build the brand in India.

With this long-term master franchise partnership, RBL will open the food chain across the country starting with major cities and travel hubs, the company statement read.

As the country's largest luxury to premium retailer, RBL has over 14 years nurtured and grown global brands in the country. 

With its rich cache of insights on customers' evolving spending habits and an ambitious expansion plan, RBL's first foray into the food industry will bring the much-loved Pret dining experience, to one of the biggest retail markets, it further said.

“Our partnership with Pret is rooted in the strong growth potential of both Pret as a brand as also of the food & beverage industry in India. RBL closely follows the pulse of Indian consumers and there is an increased consciousness of what we eat – rapidly making Food the new Fashion. Indians, like their global counterparts, are seeking Fresh and Organic ingredient-led dining experiences which has been synonymous with Pret’s core offering. Couple that with the high recall the brand enjoys in the country, it’s undoubtedly a recipe for success." said Darshan Mehta, MD, Reliance Brands Limited.

Pano Christou, CEO, Pret A Manger said: “Two decades ago, we opened Pret’s first shop in Asia and it’s been an inspiration for all of us to bring our freshly made food and 100% organic coffee to new cities across the continent. RBL are a great partner to help us do just that, bringing their years of expertise in the market to help our brand succeed in India. We’re looking forward to working with them on what is our most ambitious global franchise partnership to date."