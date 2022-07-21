Under the agreement, the Reliance Industries-backed company will open its first Valentino boutique in Delhi followed by a flagship store in Mumbai. The stores will stock a complete range across womenswear, menswear, footwear, and accessories of the brand.
Reliance Brands on Thursday announced inking a long-term distribution agreement with Valentino to bring to India the most established Italian Maison de Couture. Under the agreement, the Reliance Industries-backed company will open its first Valentino boutique in Delhi followed by a flagship store in Mumbai. The stores will stock a complete range across womenswear, menswear, footwear, and accessories of the brand. The experiential design will provide customers with a global experience and a bespoke client experiential journey.
The company plans to open the first store in 2022 by the end of the summer, with the flagship store in Mumbai to follow in the coming months.
In Delhi, Valentino will open a 162 sqm boutique in DLF Emporio, which will carry Valentino women’s collections and an edited selection of men’s accessories.
Meanwhile, in Mumbai, the flagship store will carry the whole Valentino universe: a complete range of womenswear, menswear, footwear, and Valentino Garavani accessories of the brand that include shoes, bags, small leather goods, eyewear, scarves, ties, and fragrances.
Currently, the brand is present over 144 locations through 212 Valentino directly operated boutiques and over 1,300 points of
sale.
Darshan Mehta, MD of Reliance Brands said, "Valentino needs no introduction in India. Founded by the legendary Italian fashion designer Valentino Garavani and Giancarlo Giammetti, Valentino has gone through impactful creative evolution under the current Creative Director Pierpaolo Piccioli and CEO Jacopo Venturini heralding the brand into contemporary luxury while leveraging its heritage as the most established Italian Maison de Couture."
Mehta added, "The brand’s infectious romanticism, signature codes, and bold use of colour has strong resonance in India. This partnership will help make the brand more accessible to its Indian customers and build a new tribe of Valentino connoisseurs."
Jacopo Venturini, CEO of Maison Valentino said, "The upcoming store opening represents a significant step in Valentino’s global strategy, and we are honored to be part of the country’s growing retail market, allowing the company and the Valentino Community to grow in a solid way, according to our values and brand culture. As per the new business model, we are leveraging the strong relationships between the brand, its sales force, and the customers, hinged on our Couture values - obsession for detail, creativity, and client centricity - that together with human capital and teamwork are at the core of the company culture and the main drivers of its evolution. We look forward to bringing Valentino’s renowned collections and our one-of-a-kind customer journey mindset to India."
The new long-term distribution deal will allow brand presence through a renewed store concept geared toward adapting to the changes in the retail market.