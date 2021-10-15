Reliance to acquire 40% stake in Manish Malhotra designer label

“Manish Malhotra and Reliance Brands Limited (RBL) have announced a strategic partnership aimed at accelerating the 16-year-old couture-house’s growth plans in India and across the globe. RBL has invested in founder and creative director, Manish Malhotra’s eponymous brand for a 40% minority stake. This is the first external investment for the brand, which had so far been privately held by the designer," the two said in a statement.