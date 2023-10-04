Reliance Brands buys majority rights of Superdry IP for Indian territory
The deal has valued Superdry’s licences and brand assets at 40 million pounds and will result in Superdry PLC receiving gross cash proceeds of 30.4 million pounds
New Delhi: Reliance Brands Ltd. (RBL), part of Mukesh Ambani’s oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd., on Wednesday entered a joint venture deal with the UK-based clothing retailer Superdry PLC, securing rights to the brand’s intellectual property in India, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh and driving business in the said markets