Reliance Brand Ltd (RBL) has partnered with designer Rahul Mishra to create a new brand via a 60:40 joint venture. The new brand will present an exclusive ready-to-wear collection at one of the global fashion weeks.

A statement released today said the brand will grow "both vertically and horizontally" to cross-pollinate creativity further in the fields of accessories, footwear, home, beauty, and jewellery for a worldwide audience.

Isha Ambani, Director, Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd, said Rahul Mishra’s flawless contemporary design sense and stunningly intricate pieces have spotlighted Indian expertise in crafts globally. “Accompanied with his expertise in leveraging international fashion forums to accelerate brand building and creating a global customer base, it’s the perfect secret sauce to co-create a global brand," she said.

Designer Rahul Mishra has many firsts to his credit. “In January 2020, he became the first Indian designer to showcase at Paris Haute Couture week. Through the past five seasons at the Paris Haute Couture Week, he has taken the Indian savoir-faire global with his unique perspective rooted in the philosophy of the 3E’s - environment, employment and empowerment," the statement said.

Mishra had also won the coveted Woolmark Prize at Milan Fashion Week in 2014. His journey of global ready-to-wear started at Paris Fashion Week in 2015. “His aesthetic marrying his Indian heritage with European cuts and tailoring created a strong international footprint retailing at some of the best stores across the world which included Colette in Paris, 10 Corso Como in Milan, Harvey Nichols in London, Saks Fifth Avenue in New York, David Jones in Australia, Joyce in China, and the likes of Moda Operandi and Farfetch with online retail," the statement added.

The new brand aims to anchor on Rahul’s design expertise with RBL’s retail playbook for end-to-end value creation. "The intent is to have a worldwide footprint with dedicated flagship stores at fashion capitals around the world in the next 5 years," the statement said.

Rahul Mishra said the JV will achieve mindful growth while giving the process its due attention and care. “We are excited to have the wonderful opportunity via this JV to partner with the market leader Reliance Brands that brings with it a strong know-how in the management of the luxury and retail landscape," he said.

Reliance Brands is part of Reliance Industries Ltd, which had a consolidated turnover of $73.8 billion in the year ended 31st March 2021.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.