Reliance Brands ties up with designer Rahul Mishra to set up new JV. Read here

Mishra had also won the coveted Woolmark Prize at Milan Fashion Week in 2014. His journey of global ready-to-wear started at Paris Fashion Week in 2015. “His aesthetic marrying his Indian heritage with European cuts and tailoring created a strong international footprint retailing at some of the best stores across the world which included Colette in Paris, 10 Corso Como in Milan, Harvey Nichols in London, Saks Fifth Avenue in New York, David Jones in Australia, Joyce in China, and the likes of Moda Operandi and Farfetch with online retail," the statement added.