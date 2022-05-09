Reliance Brands signs franchise agreement with Italian luxury brand Tod‘s

“Reconciling excellent craftsmanship with a hunger to innovate for the new consumers, Tod’s has crafted a unique space for itself at the global luxury front. A name that conjures images of luxe leathers and soigné materials, we are thrilled to partner with the brand to uphold its core values of exceptional quality, craftsmanship and effortless elegance in the Indian market." said Darshan Mehta, MD of the Reliance-backed firm.