Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  Reliance Brands signs franchise agreement with Italian luxury brand Tod‘s

Reliance Brands signs franchise agreement with Italian luxury brand Tod‘s

With this long-term agreement, the company said it has become the official retailer of the brand across all categories including footwear, handbags and accessories in the Indian market
1 min read . 04:19 PM IST Varuni Khosla

  • Tod’s has been operational in India since 2008 with mono-brand stores in DLF Emporio, New Delhi, and Palladium, Mumbai and Reliance’s e-commerce platform Ajio Luxe

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Reliance Industries-backed Reliance Brands Limited has signed a multi-year franchise agreement to retail Italian luxury lifestyle Tod’s in India. With this long-term agreement, the company said it has become the official retailer of the brand across all categories including footwear, handbags and accessories in the Indian market.

Reliance Industries-backed Reliance Brands Limited has signed a multi-year franchise agreement to retail Italian luxury lifestyle Tod’s in India. With this long-term agreement, the company said it has become the official retailer of the brand across all categories including footwear, handbags and accessories in the Indian market.

Tod’s has been operational in India since 2008 with mono-brand stores in DLF Emporio, New Delhi, and Palladium, Mumbai and Reliance’s e-commerce platform Ajio Luxe.

Tod’s has been operational in India since 2008 with mono-brand stores in DLF Emporio, New Delhi, and Palladium, Mumbai and Reliance’s e-commerce platform Ajio Luxe.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

The management of existing channels will be taken over by RBL and the focus will be on enhancing the brand’s potential in the market and strengthening their digital presence.

“Reconciling excellent craftsmanship with a hunger to innovate for the new consumers, Tod’s has crafted a unique space for itself at the global luxury front. A name that conjures images of luxe leathers and soigné materials, we are thrilled to partner with the brand to uphold its core values of exceptional quality, craftsmanship and effortless elegance in the Indian market." said Darshan Mehta, MD of the Reliance-backed firm.

“We are very pleased to partner with the country’s leading luxury retailer as we believe that our common passion for quality and a modern and sophisticated lifestyle will allow us fully to express the potential of this important partnership," said Carlo Alberto Beretta, Tod’s general brand manager.

According to analysis website Statista, revenue in the luxury goods market in India amounted to $7.60 billion in 2022. The market is expected to grow annually by 1.43% (CAGR 2022-2027).