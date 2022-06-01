Reliance Brands to buy 40% in Plastic Legno SPA’s toy manufacturing biz in India

“This collaboration with Plastic Legno’s deep experience in world-class toy manufacturing coupled with our strong footing in the global toy retail industry would open new doors and unparalleled opportunities for toys manufactured in India. It is imperative for us to build design-to-shelf capability for a strategic advantage over the competition and to be an accelerator in building a robust toy manufacturing ecosystem in India not only for domestic consumption but also for global markets." said a spokesperson of the Reliance Industries‘ subsidiary .