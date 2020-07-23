NEW DELHI : Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd has broken into the top 50 most valued companies globally after it became the first company with market capitalisation of over ₹13 trillion.

The oil-to-telecom conglomerate is ranked 48th in market cap globally, according to stock market data.

Globally, Saudi Aramco is the company with the highest market cap of $1.7 trillion, followed by Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, and Alphabet.

Reliance on Thursday closed at ₹2,060.65 on the BSE, up 2.82% over the previous day's close. This gave the firm a m-cap of over ₹13 trillion.

Together with the firm's partly-paid shares that were issued in the recent rights issue and are traded separately, the company had a combined m-cap of ₹13.5 trillion or over $181 billion.

No Indian company has ever crossed an m-cap of ₹13 trillion.

This is higher than Chevron's about $170 billion m-cap as well as likes of Oracle, Unilever, Bank of China, BHP Group, Royal Dutch Shell and SoftBank Group.

Reliance is the 10th highest m-cap company in Asia. China's Alibaba Group is ranked 7th globally.

The only other Indian company in the top 100 firms is Tata Consultancy Services. As per its closing price of ₹2,170.75 on the BSE, TCS has an m-cap of ₹8.14 lakh crore or about $109 billion.

