Reliance Cap lenders back Hinduja group bid

Reliance Cap lenders back Hinduja group bid2 min read 29 Jun 2023, 10:53 PM IST
Lenders to Reliance Cap have voted in favor of Hinduja Group's resolution plan, with 99% supporting the proposal. Under the plan, IndusInd International Holdings will offer an upfront cash amount of ₹9,661 crore ($1.3 billion) to the lenders. The approved offer indicates a recovery rate of 43%
Mumbai: A majority of lenders to Reliance Capital Ltd have voted in favour of Hinduja Group’s resolution plan for the bankrupt firm, two people aware of the development said.
