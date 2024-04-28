Reliance Capital lenders ask Hinduja Group arm IIHL to stick to resolution plan deadline, seek ₹9,650 crore
The lenders of Reliance Capital have asked IndusInd International Holdings to make a payment of ₹9,650 crore by the due date May 27, according to PTI
Lenders of debt-ridden Reliance Capital (RCAP) have asked the Hinduja Group arm IndusInd International Holdings Ltd (IIHL) to expedite the process of obtaining necessary regulatory approvals and stick to the resolution plan deadline of May 27.
