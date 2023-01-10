Reliance Capital lenders vote for second round of auction on 16 January1 min read . Updated: 10 Jan 2023, 11:48 PM IST
Lenders to Reliance Capital unanimously voted to restart bidding process to auction the bankrupt company
Lenders to Reliance Capital unanimously voted to restart bidding process to auction the bankrupt company
MUMBAI : Lenders to Reliance Capital on Tuesday unanimously voted to restart the bidding process to auction the bankrupt company, two officials familiar with the matter said. The auction will be conducted with a base price of ₹9,500 crore, including upfront cash of ₹8,000 crore.