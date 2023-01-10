Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Companies / News /  Reliance Capital lenders vote for second round of auction on 16 January

Reliance Capital lenders vote for second round of auction on 16 January

1 min read . 10 Jan 2023Gopika Gopakumar
The auction will be conducted with a base price of 9,500 cr, including upfront cash of 8,000 cr.

Lenders to Reliance Capital unanimously voted to restart bidding process to auction the bankrupt company

MUMBAI :Lenders to Reliance Capital on Tuesday unanimously voted to restart the bidding process to auction the bankrupt company, two officials familiar with the matter said. The auction will be conducted with a base price of 9,500 crore, including upfront cash of 8,000 crore.

MUMBAI :Lenders to Reliance Capital on Tuesday unanimously voted to restart the bidding process to auction the bankrupt company, two officials familiar with the matter said. The auction will be conducted with a base price of 9,500 crore, including upfront cash of 8,000 crore.

The voting, which started on Monday, ended on Tuesday afternoon. The auction may be conducted on 16 January.

The voting, which started on Monday, ended on Tuesday afternoon. The auction may be conducted on 16 January.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

“Bids from the first round are also valid. Bidders can either offer the old bid or increase the bid," a banker, one of the two people cited above, said on condition of anonymity.

The decision also offers other initial bidders, including the Cosmea-Piramal consortium and Oaktree Capital, a new chance to revise bids. However, lenders said both these bidders, who had exited the race in the first round itself, are unlikely to bid higher.

On Monday, Torrent Investments moved the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) seeking a stay on the voting process for the second round; however, the court denied interim relief to Torrent.

At the heart of the dispute is the bid submitted by the Hinduja Group 24 hours after the auction deadline, which was higher than the top offer made within the stipulated time by Torrent.

In the first round, which concluded on 21 December, Torrent submitted the highest bid of 8,640 crore, followed by Hinduja Group with 8,110 crore. A day after the e-auction, Hindujas revised their bid to 9,000 crore from 8,110 crore. The Hindujas, who had come in second during the auction process, offered 8,800 crore upfront.

Torrent moved NLCT against this, asking the lenders to keep Hindujas’ post-auction offer on hold till the final hearing.

MINT PREMIUMSee All

Last Friday, Torrent offered the entire bid amount of 8,640 crore as upfront cash, citing differences over the net present value as pointed out by the advisors Deloitte and KPMG.

Even after submitting the revised bids, Torrent and Hinduja Group’s bids are far below the liquidation value fixed by the independent valuers.

According to estimates submitted by valuers, Duff and Phelps arrived at a liquidation value of 12,500 crore, while RBSA pegged it at 13,200 crore.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Gopika Gopakumar

Gopika Gopakumar has worked for over 15 years as a banking journalist across print and television media. Her expertise lies in breaking big corporate stories and producing news based TV shows. She was part of the 2013 IMF Journalism Fellowship Program where she covered the Annual & Spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund in Washington D.C. She started her career with CNBC-TV18, where she also produced a news feature show called Indianomics and an award winning show on business stories from South India called Up South. She joined Mint in 2016.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP