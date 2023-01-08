Reliance Capital's creditors likely to run 2nd round of auction. Details here

Under the first 'Challenge Mechanism', the first round of threshold bids amounted to ₹6,500 crore, while the highest net present value (NPV) offered by applicants was ₹7,210 crore. By the time of the second round, the threshold was ₹7,500 crore and the highest NPV was ₹7,620 crore. In the third round, the threshold was ₹8,500 cr while the highest NPV was ₹8,550 crore. But by the end of the fourth round, the threshold which was ₹9,000 crore received the highest NPV of ₹8,640 crore.