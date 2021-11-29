Reliance Capital said it welcomes Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) decision to supersede the board of the Company for failing to repay the debt obligations.

Earlier during the day, the Central Bank has superseded the board of Reliance Capital and said it will start the insolvency process of the company shortly.

RBI said there were serious governance concerns which the Board has not been able to address effectively. It has also appointed former Bank of Maharashtra director Y Nageswar Rao as the administrator of the company.

Reacting to the development, Reliance Capital said it will co-operate fully with the administrator appointed by the RBI for the expeditious resolution of its debt in the best interests of all stakeholders.

The company said, despite its best efforts for the past over 2 years, resolution of the company's debt was stalled due to complex litigations in various courts.

"The complexity of litigation initiated by certain secured and unsecured lenders, resulting in the pendency of over 10 cases in various courts has effectively stalled the resolution of the Company’s debt," Reliance Capital said in a stock exchange filing.

The company said it owns profitable and valuable operating businesses, through its 100% shareholding in RGIC and 51% shareholding in RNLIC (a JV with global leader, Nippon Life Co. of Japan), which represent the majority of the value of the Company being a Core Investment Company (CIC), besides other financial investments.

Reliance Capital further said it has no outstanding loans from banks and approximately 95% of its debt is in the form of debentures.

"The company looks forward to expeditious resolution of its debt and continuation as a well capitalised going concern through the IBC process, in the overall interests of all its stakeholders, including lenders, customers, employees and shareholders."

The Central Bank will also apply to the NCLT for appointing the administrator as the Insolvency Resolution Professional.

Reliance Capital will become the third non-banking financial company to go under the insolvency procedure after DHFL and Srei Group companies.

