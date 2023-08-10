Reliance Capital sells 45.43% stake in Reliance Home Finance for ₹54.5 crore1 min read 10 Aug 2023, 09:24 AM IST
Anil Ambani's Reliance Capital on Thursday sold 45.43% (22,03,69,188) equity shares in Reliance Home Finance for ₹54.5 crore in open market, the company said in a stock exchange filing. With this move, the shareholding of the company in RHFL has reduced to 2.47%. Besides, the RHFL has ceased to be an Associate of the Company with effect from 9 August.