Reliance Capital sells 45.43% stake in Reliance Home Finance for 54.5 crore

Anil Ambani's Reliance Capital on Thursday sold 45.43% (22,03,69,188) equity shares in Reliance Home Finance for ₹54.5 crore in open market, the company said in a stock exchange filing. With this move, the shareholding of the company in RHFL has reduced to 2.47%. Besides, the RHFL has ceased to be an Associate of the Company with effect from 9 August.

