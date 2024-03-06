Reliance Capital's lenders' legal advisors ask Hinduja Group to submit resolution plan before March 31, says report
Legal advisors have urged Hinduja Group to implement a resolution plan for Reliance Capital by March 31, 2024, despite the 90-day window granted to winning bidder IIHL.
The legal advisors representing the lenders to Reliance Capital have formally communicated with Hinduja Group, insisting on the prompt implementation of the resolution plan before March 31, 2024, the Economic Times reported citing sources.