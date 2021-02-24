Reliance Retail intends to collaborate with large number of smaller retailers as it scales its online JioMart platform across categories such as grocery, electronics and fashion, said a senior executive at the retailer.

“The entire new-commerce initiative, across all categories in retail, is actually founded on the point of view that collaboration with large number of micro retailers, is probably the best shot at modernising the entire consumption system in India," said Damodar Mall, CEO, Grocery Retail, Reliance Retail Ltd.

Mall was speaking at the virtual Retail Leadership Summit (RLS) on Wednesday.

JioMart—Reliance Retail’s new commerce platform that plans to connect small stores to shoppers was rolled out last year starting with groceries; however, for now, most orders are serviced from vast network of Reliance Retail’s owned stores.

For groceries, it is currently on-boarding kiranas onto the JioMart platform. Several kiranas have already been onboarded; these are now placing business to business orders with the retailer as well as using the JioMart PoS device for billings.

The platform has also expanded its offerings to sell apparel, and electronics albeit in select parts of the country. Orders for electronics however are currently fulfilled through Reliance Digital, for now.

“In the grocery business obviously, we do it with kiranas but similarly, in the value fashion business and going forward in the digital goods, as well as pharmacy business it's the same approach saying, that the largest share, and the largest customer centricity and entrepreneurship pool of retail energy in India lies with the micro entrepreneurs. And if players like us can be those agents of just little modernity and support at scale, that is needed, then I think, overall, the end consumers will benefit. At the same time the micro entrepreneurs will see that support, which makes sure that their businesses and their incomes grow…It’s very core to what we're driving today in terms of strategy across all pillars of retail in the Reliance Retail system," said Mall.

Estimates by Goldman Sachs, suggest that RIL’s online gross merchandise value (GMV) will reach $35 billion in FY25 with a 31% share of the e-commerce market from around 1% now. There are high expectations from the platform’s work with large, packaged consumer goods companies and local entrepreneurs.

Reliance Retail operates multiple formats including neighbourhood stores, supermarkets, fashion, jewellery and electronics among other categories both online and offline. As on 31st Jan 2021, Reliance Retail operates 12,201 stores. The retailer’s impending deal with Future Group will help it corner share of the organized retail market.

