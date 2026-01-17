Reliance Consumer acquires global rights of personal care brands, including Brylcreem, Toni & Guy

Reliance Consumer has acquired global rights to brands like Brylcreem and Toni & Guy. The company reported a significant revenue increase for the December quarter, reaching 5,065 crore.

Riya R Alex
Updated17 Jan 2026, 03:10 PM IST
Reliance Consumer acquires the global rights of some international personal care brands.
Reliance Consumer acquires the global rights of some international personal care brands.(Pixabay)

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries' FMCG arm, Reliance Consumer, has acquired global rights of international brands such as Brylcreem, Toni & Guy, and Badedas, the company informed on Friday, along with its financial results for the quarter ended on 31 December 2026.

Additionally, it acquired global rights of Matey, a UK-based specialist brand focused on the children’s personal care category, according to RIL's investor presentation.

So far, Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (RCPL) has not revealed any financial details about the acquisition of the global rights of these four brands; however, the FMCG arm said that it will expand them in both domestic and international markets.

"RCPL acquired international Beauty brands spanning key grooming and bathing segments. We have acquired global rights to these heritage brands (with a few territories excluded) and aim to expand their presence in international markets while growing them in India," the company said.

Also Read | Reliance Q3 results: How RIL stock is likely to open on Monday?

Details about the listed entities

Brylcreem is a British brand of men's hair styling products. This haircare brand holds a significant market share in India and globally. Its portfolio includes male grooming products and is closely linked to masculine hygiene.

Toni & Guy is a haircare and styling brand that began as a salon and now offers a variety of personal care products.

Badedas is a German brand known for its personal care products, offering a range of items infused with natural plant extracts.

Also Read | Reliance Retail Q3 net profit rises 2% at ₹3,558 crore, revenue jumps

RCPL, which was demerged from Reliance Retail and became a direct subsidiary of RIL on December 1, 2025, had previously acquired Tamil Nadu personal care brand, Velvette.

Recently, it relaunched the Velvette brand, offering products such as soaps, shampoos, shower gels, body lotions, and talcum powders. Additionally, RCPL has its own brands, Glimmer and Get Real, that offer personal care products, including bath soaps.

RCPL also acquired a majority stake in Udhaiyams Agro Foods in late November 2025. The company has a strong presence in Tamil Nadu with key staples like rice and pulses, as well as various food products, including snacks and idli batter.

Q3 Results

For the December quarter, RCPL's overall gross revenue jumped 1.6 times year-on-year to 5,065 crore. Its YTD gross revenue for FY26 has exceeded 15,000 crore, making it 1.8 times higher than in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

Reliance Industries
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsCompaniesNewsReliance Consumer acquires global rights of personal care brands, including Brylcreem, Toni & Guy
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.