Reliance Consumer acquires global rights of personal care brands, including Brylcreem, Toni & Guy

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries' FMCG arm, Reliance Consumer, has acquired global rights of international brands such as Brylcreem, Toni & Guy, and Badedas, the company informed on Friday, along with its financial results for the quarter ended on 31 December 2026.

Additionally, it acquired global rights of Matey, a UK-based specialist brand focused on the children’s personal care category, according to RIL's investor presentation.

So far, Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (RCPL) has not revealed any financial details about the acquisition of the global rights of these four brands; however, the FMCG arm said that it will expand them in both domestic and international markets.

"RCPL acquired international Beauty brands spanning key grooming and bathing segments. We have acquired global rights to these heritage brands (with a few territories excluded) and aim to expand their presence in international markets while growing them in India," the company said.

Details about the listed entities Brylcreem is a British brand of men's hair styling products. This haircare brand holds a significant market share in India and globally. Its portfolio includes male grooming products and is closely linked to masculine hygiene.

Toni & Guy is a haircare and styling brand that began as a salon and now offers a variety of personal care products.

Badedas is a German brand known for its personal care products, offering a range of items infused with natural plant extracts.

RCPL, which was demerged from Reliance Retail and became a direct subsidiary of RIL on December 1, 2025, had previously acquired Tamil Nadu personal care brand, Velvette.

Recently, it relaunched the Velvette brand, offering products such as soaps, shampoos, shower gels, body lotions, and talcum powders. Additionally, RCPL has its own brands, Glimmer and Get Real, that offer personal care products, including bath soaps.

RCPL also acquired a majority stake in Udhaiyams Agro Foods in late November 2025. The company has a strong presence in Tamil Nadu with key staples like rice and pulses, as well as various food products, including snacks and idli batter.