Reliance Consumer acquires majority stake in Tamil Nadu-based nutrition brand Udhaiyams Agro — Details here

Reliance Industries' fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) arm, Reliance Consumer Products, on Thursday, 18 December 2025, announced that the company has acquired a majority stake in Udhaiyams Agro Foods Pvt. Ltd, a Tamil Nadu-based nutrition brand, in an effort to strengthen its portfolio.

“Under the joint venture agreement, RCPL holds a majority stake, while Udhaiyams’ erstwhile owners hold a minority stake in the company. The deal brings the food company and Tamil Nadu’s heritage nutrition brand, Udhaiyam, under RCPL’s fold, adding strength to the FMCG major’s branded staples portfolio,” the company said in an official release.

Through this move, Reliance Consumer aims to promote India's heritage and legacy brands as the joint venture will help the company deliver “global quality at affordable prices” to its customers across India.

“Udhaiyam is a brand that needs no introduction. It has been serving healthy food choices to consumers for decades and is a true reflection of Tamil Nadu’s rich heritage, enriched with its scientific temper and superior quality,” said T. Krishnakumar, Director, Reliance Consumer Products. “We are very excited to announce this joint venture, as it further strengthens RCPL’s presence in the branded staples space,” he said.

Reliance Consumer's plan ahead Reliance Consumer now plans to take charge of the expansion plans of Udhaiyam and bring the Tamil Nadu-based company's products to consumers across the country as the firm seeks to transition towards a healthier lifestyle.

Staple food products like pulses, refined sugar, refined edible oil, spices and idli batter are among other items which Udhaiyams Agro has been manufacturing over the past three decades.

The company also disclosed that promoters of Udhaiyams Agro Foods, S. Sudhakar and S. Dinakar, will continue to hold a minority stake in the firm, according to the official release.

Also Read | Reliance Power falls 6% after ED files chargesheet in fake bank guarantee case

Reliance Industries share price Reliance Industries' share price closed 0.02% lower at ₹1,544.35 after Thursday's stock market session, compared to ₹1,544.60 at the previous stock market session, according to the BSE data.

Shares of Reliance Industries have given stock market investors 55% returns over the last five years, and more than 23% returns in the last one-year period. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, RIL shares gained 26.39% in 2025, and over 1% in the last one-month period. The shares are trading 0.52% lower in the last five market sessions on the Indian stock market.

RIL shares hit their 52-week high level at ₹1,580.90 on 28 November 2025, while the 52-week low level at ₹1,115.55 on 7 April 2025, according to the BSE data. The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at ₹20.89 trillion as of the stock market close on Thursday, 18 December 2025.