Reliance Consumer Products launches FMCG brand Independence

New Delhi: Reliance Consumer Products Ltd., the fast moving consumer goods arm and a fully owned subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd., on Thursday announced the launch of homegrown consumer packaged goods brand, Independence in Gujarat.
Independence sells a wide range of products under several categories including staples, processed foods and other daily essentials such as sugar, pulses, biscuits, edible oil, flour etc. Products under the brand have been made available to consumers and kirana partners in the state.
The company plans to develop Gujarat as a “go-to-market" state to stabilize execution for its FMCG business, as it prepares for a national rollout for the brand, it said in a statement.
The move marks Reliance Consumer’s push into India’s large fast moving consumer products market where it already has presence via several private labels that are being sold in Reliance Retail stores; some of these brands are also available in general trade. It has also been trying to acquire local brands to drive scale and presence across FMCG categories.
The company’s new brand will compete with the likes of Tata Consumer Products, Adani Wilmar and ITC Ltd.
“I am happy to announce the launch of our own FMCG brand Independence which brings a wide choice of high quality and affordable products including edible oils, pulses, grains, packaged foods and other daily need products," said Isha Ambani, Director, Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd.
The company is collaborating with trade partners including manufacturers and kirana stores to create quality products and empower them with enhanced business opportunities. In the coming months, the company plans to step up the launch to cover FMCG retailers across Gujarat.
The high decibel integrated launch announcement is supported with on-ground visibility and sampling activities in Ahmedabad complemented with outdoor and print, radio and local television ads.
Earlier this year, at the company’s 45th Annual General Meeting, Ambani had said the company will push new fast moving consumer brands into the market as well as scale presence of its private labels in the market. “I’m excited to announce that this year, we will launch our fast moving consumer goods business. The objective of this business is to develop and deliver products that solve every Indian’s daily needs, with high quality products at affordable pricing," Ambani said.
