Reliance Consumer Products acquires jams and sauces brand SIL

Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (RCPL), the consumer goods arm of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), announced on Wednesday its acquisition of SIL, a food brand known for sauces and condiments.

RCPL plans to leverage its pan-India presence, extensive distribution network, and marketing expertise to revitalize SIL’s product offerings. While the company did not disclose the financial details of the deal, sources familiar with the matter described it as a “brand acquisition”.

Read this | Consumer goods companies brace for an uncertain 2025 but hope to cash in on premium cravings

Advertisement

SIL Foods, a 75-year-old brand under the VKL Food Solutions Enterprise group, offers a range of packaged products, including mayonnaise, sauces, baked beans, and jams. It operates manufacturing facilities in Saswad, near Pune, and Bengaluru, with offices in Pune and Mumbai.

Ajay Mariwala is the managing director of SIL Foods.

“Reliance Consumer Products is focused on building a business for the future while preserving the rich cultural and culinary heritage of India,” said Ketan Mody, chief operating officer, Reliance Consumer Products.

Advertisement

“SIL Foods, with its trusted legacy, offers an exciting opportunity to bring iconic Indian flavours and products back to consumers in new and innovative formats. We believe that with our expertise in consumer engagement, innovation, and distribution, we can unlock the brand’s full potential and make it even more relevant in today’s fast-evolving marketplace,” he said.

The acquisition is part of RCPL’s aggressive push into India’s consumer goods market. Since its launch, the company has expanded rapidly, acquiring homegrown brands to strengthen its portfolio.

Advertisement

In 2022, RCPL acquired the iconic beverage brand Campa, which has already secured over 10% market share in the sparkling beverage category in select states. Last year, it purchased Ravalgaon Sugar Confectionery’s brands, including Coffee Break and Paan Pasand, in a ₹27 crore deal.

RCPL has also launched its own packaged goods brand, Independence, in December 2022, beginning in Gujarat before expanding to other markets. Independence offers a wide array of staples, packaged foods, and personal care products, from edible oils and grains to soaps and floor cleaners.

Advertisement

The company’s efforts have yielded substantial growth. In the first nine months of FY25, RCPL reported revenue of ₹8,000 crore, with its Campa and Independence brands each projected to cross ₹1,000 crore in turnover by the end of the fiscal year.

“Consumer brands continued to deliver growth across categories,” RIL had said in its December quarter earnings report last week. “Campa and Independence brands continued to gain traction across markets; Campa has over 10% market share in the sparkling beverage category in select states. Both brands are projected to cross ₹1,000 crore turnover each in FY25,” it added.

Advertisement

Also read | Is the rise of D2C brands really challenging the incumbents?