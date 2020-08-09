Among slowing demand and a struggling economy, e-commerce players are trying to resuscitate the economy with sales and special offers. Independence Day is an opportune moment to encourage buyers in the country. Following the footsteps of other big players, Amazon India and Flipkart, Reliance Digital has started its own sale.

Digital India Sale is aimed specifically at electronic products and the sale will continue till August 11. According to the company, special offers will be unveiled on each day of the sale.

The offers will be available across categories such as televisions, home appliances, mobile phones, laptops and accessories.

Customers can either visit the Reliance Digital stores physically or avail the benefits of the sale through the store's portal reliancedigital.in till August 11.

Apart from usual discounts, the offers on Reliance Digital are provided on a timely basis. The deals can be accessed in the mentioned time slots. The sale is offering offers on smartphones, accessories, smart TVs, home appliances and gadgets.

The e-commerce website has also paired up with HDFC bank to offer instant discounts.

With Inputs with ANI

