Reliance, Disney India merge streaming, TV assets to create ₹70,352 crore media powerhouse; 5 key highlights
Reliance-Disney India merger: Nita M Ambani will be the chairperson of the joint venture, with Uday Shankar as Vice chairperson providing strategic guidance to the joint venture.
Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries and global media behemoth Walt Disney on Wednesday, February 27, announced signing of binding pacts to merge their media operations in India to create a ₹70,352 crore-media behemoth. As part of the transaction, the media undertaking of Viacom18 will be merged into Star India through a court-approved scheme of arrangement.