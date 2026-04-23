Reliance Enterprise Intelligence appoints Parminder Singh as Chief Executive Officer

Reliance Intelligence and Facebook joint venture, Reliance Enterprise Intelligence Ltd (REIL), has appointed Parminder Singh as its Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect, the company said on Thursday.

Reliance Intelligence Ltd holds 70 per cent stake in the firm while Facebook Overseas Inc owns the rest. The firm aims to accelerate enterprise AI adoption across India, combining Meta's AI capabilities with Reliance's enterprise reach, AI compute infrastructure, and Jio's nationwide connectivity.

"Reliance Enterprise Intelligence Limited appoints Parminder Singh as Chief Executive Officer," the company said in a statement.

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Singh is one of Asia's most recognised technology leaders, with a career spanning Google, Apple, Twitter, and IBM. He has built and transformed digital businesses at scale across the Asia-Pacific region.

His executive roles included chief commercial and digital officer at Mediacorp, Singapore's largest media group, where he led a wide-ranging digital and AI-driven transformation of the organisation, the statement said.

Reliance Jio Infocomm Chairman Akash Ambani said building India's enterprise AI capability is a generational opportunity, and REIL was created to lead that charge.

"Parminder's appointment is a critical first step towards assembling a world-class team that will define enterprise AI in India -- and set a benchmark well beyond it," the statement said.

More recently, Singh co-founded ClayboxAI, an AI fluency and leadership advisory firm, and WeKamp, an AI-powered community platform currently in pilot.

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