Reliance enters Adani’s turf with new FMCG brand Independence1 min read . Updated: 15 Dec 2022, 11:30 PM IST
Reliance Consumer Products launched its packaged goods brand in Gujarat, entering the home turf of rival Adani Wilmar
Reliance Consumer Products Ltd, the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) arm of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd, on Thursday launched its packaged goods brand Independence in Gujarat, entering the home turf of rival Adani Wilmar Ltd.