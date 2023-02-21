Reliance Entertainment acquisition by ex-CEO faces hurdle
IMAC acquisition was expected to enable debt-ridden Reliance ADA Group exit the movie business
The plans of Shibasish Sarkar, former chief executive of Reliance Entertainment Pvt. Ltd, to acquire the film studio from businessman Anil Ambani, have run into troubled waters.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×