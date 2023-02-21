Reliance Entertainment acquisition by ex-CEO faces hurdle

Usually, following the IPO, proceeds are placed into a trust account and the Spac has around 18-24 months to identify and complete a merger with a target company. In case the management fails to complete a merger within that time frame, the proceeds are returned to public shareholders and the Spac gets liquidated. The public shareholders are also allowed to vote against the merger once the target company is identified, and they may elect to redeem their shares. At the time of filing for the IPO, IMAC had stated that the company will have up to 18 months to complete a business combination from the closing of the offering.