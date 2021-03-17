New Delhi: Producers Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films have teamed up with Mahesh Bhupathi's apparel and accessories company Swag Fashions Hub Pvt Ltd to launch a merchandise collection for their sports drama ’83 starring Ranveer Singh.

The Kabir Khan-directed film, slated for release on 4 June, is based on India’s victory in the 1983 cricket World Cup with Singh playing captain Kapil Dev. The merchandise brand titled ‘83 Believe’ offers cricket-themed products inspired by the Indian team's victory in the tournament, including apparel, clothing accessories, home furnishings, pillows, crockery, furniture, travel bags, backpacks, drink ware, wall-decor, clocks, and face masks.

Swag is a brand management and licensing company which creates, develops and manages consumers brands which are led by celebrities. It has signed up celebrities like Virat Kohli, Disha Patani, Malaika Arora and Allu Arjun in the past.

"Reliance Entertainment is focusing on strengthening its licensing and merchandise business and building franchises for films, beginning with ‘83. We already have a head-start with ‘83 Believe’ merchandise and consumers have been very receptive to the product lines. We continue to build the brand further by adding a refreshed line-of-products with our licensees across fashion, home, stationery, mobile accessories and more," Shibasish Sarkar, group chief executive officer, Reliance Entertainment said in a statement.

Bhupathi said globally, there are several brands that celebrate the love for a certain sport and engage consumers who are passionate about them by offering lifestyle products that help them express themselves through merchandise. “However, in our country, where we have a billion cricket-crazy fans, there is a void of a brand that celebrates cricket," Bhupathi said in a statement adding that ‘83 Believe’ will fill the void of a cricketing-based lifestyle brand by launching categories in fashion and beyond.

Apart from merchandise, over the past few years, Reliance Entertainment has invested in building popular IPs (intellectual properties) by coming out with animated adaptations of its popular Bollywood offerings such as Little Singham and Smashing Simmba. Indian cinema itself has realized the value of large-scale movie franchises that go beyond feature film productions and explore, as in the case of something like the Baahubali series, everything from comic books and novels to merchandise, video games and a theme park. Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan’s Ra.One had attempted things such as action figurines and an electronic game. Traditionally, Hollywood studios have invested in brand deals for films that they distribute in India, iconic franchises such as Disney’s Star Wars bring out everything from toys and apparel to tableware and stationery.

“The shelf life of the content grows and the potential to reach out to newer audiences is crazy," Mehul Gupta, co-founder and CEO at SoCheers, an independent digital agency had said in an earlier interview to Mint in reference to licensing and merchandise deals.

