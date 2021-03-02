Reliance Entertainment reduces dependence on films, eyes web content

“Around 24-30 months ago, 95% of our business was film, and everything else, be it, television or animation, because there wasn’t much streaming, was less than 5%. In 2021-22, it looks like 35-40% of our business will be non-film because while films have grown since then, the non-film content pie has grown multiple times," Shibasish Sarkar, group chief executive officer, Reliance Entertainment said, adding that the company now operates a more balanced portfolio. There is a group ecosystem and there is a Reliance Entertainment ecosystem, and while the latter works within the overall group parameters, at the end of the day, “we virtually run the show ourselves," he said.