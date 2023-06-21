Reliance expands its FMCG brand ‘Independence’ to North India

Reliance expands its FMCG brand ‘Independence’ to North India2 min read 21 Jun 2023, 05:17 PM IST
Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL) brand 'Independence' will sell its FMCG products ranging from staples to processed foods and other daily essentials to Punjab, Haryana, Delhi NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Bihar.
Mukesh Ambani led Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL), the FMCG arm and wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL), on Wednesday announced the expansion of its consumer packaged goods brand ‘Independence’ to North India.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×